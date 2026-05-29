California man sentenced to 5+ years for smuggling 1,700 reptiles through El Paso border

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The Brief A California man, Jose Manuel Perez, was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for running a wildlife smuggling ring that illegally imported more than 1,700 reptiles into the U.S. The operation used the El Paso border to move animals, including protected turtles, crocodiles, and lizards worth over $739,000, from Mexico, Hong Kong, and other countries. Perez's new sentence will run concurrently with a nine-year federal prison term he is already serving for unrelated firearms convictions.



A California man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for orchestrating a wildlife smuggling operation that moved at least 1,700 reptiles into the United States through the El Paso border region, according to an announcement by federal authorities on Thursday.

Man sentenced in $739K exotic animal trafficking ring

What we know:

Jose Manuel Perez of Oxnard, California, was sentenced Wednesday to 65 months in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling goods into the United States and wildlife trafficking.

According to the DOJ, Perez and his co-conspirators illegally imported reptiles, along with other wildlife from Mexico, Hong Kong and other locations between January 2016 and February 2022.

Prosecutors said Perez was responsible for the illegal importation of at least 1,700 animals with a combined market value exceeding $739,000.

Reptile smuggling operation uses El Paso border

Local perspective:

The smuggled animals included Yucatán box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards, according to court records. He bypassed required permits and customs declarations while doing so.

Federal prosecutors said the operation relied on the El Paso border corridor to move animals collected in Mexico into the United States.

The co-conspirators retrieved wildlife from Ciudad Juárez International Airport and transported the animals by vehicle across the border into El Paso. Perez paid a "crossing fee" for each smuggling trip, with payments based on the number of animals transported, package size and the risk of detection.

Social media used to buy and sell endangered wildlife

What they're saying:

Authorities said Perez and others used social media to buy, sell and arrange deliveries of wildlife, often advertising animals that had been captured from the wild. These posts included photos and videos showing animals being collected in their natural habitats.

On some trips, Perez and a co-conspirator traveled to Mexico to purchase live animals directly before arranging for their illegal transport into the United States. The animals were ultimately shipped to Perez's residences in Missouri and later California.

Prior felony convictions

Dig deeper:

Perez’s 65-month sentence will run while he is already serving a nine-year federal prison term imposed after he pleaded guilty in 2023 to three counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Authorities said Perez was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior California felony convictions for street terrorism and assault with a deadly weapon.

Agencies involved in the border investigation

What's next:

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service led the investigation with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal agencies.