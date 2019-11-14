Eddie Murphy returns in new ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ sequel on Netflix

It’s official: “Beverly Hills Cop 4” is coming to Netflix, starring comedian Eddie Murphy.

Murphy will return to his role as rambunctious detective Axel Foley, and the franchise’s original producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is also on board for the project.

American actors Eddie Murphy, John Ashton, Judge Reinhold and Ronny Cox on the set of Beverly Hills Cop II, directed by Tony Scott. ((Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images))

The streaming giant scored the rights to produce the film as part of a one-time licensing agreement with Viacom’s Paramount, which had been producing a reboot for quite some time now, according to Deadline.

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said on a call Thursday that the deal “will produce a new film based on an iconic IP and further expands our relationship with this important original production client.”

This installment in the film’s franchise marks Murphy’s second film on Netflix, following the October release of “Dolemite Is My Name.”

The original “Beverly Hills Cop” was released in theaters in 1984, and was followed by two sequels in 1987 and 1994.