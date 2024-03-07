The Great North American Solar Eclipse is a month away, and you could win a window seat for a special flight to see the amazing event.

Public charter jet service JSX is giving away seats for a special two-hour flight along the path of totality on April 8.

The flight will take off from JSX's hanger at Dallas Love Field at 1 p.m., shortly before totality.

The plane will circle Dallas to see the eclipse from 30,000 feet before landing at 3 p.m.

"With Dallas taking claim as the biggest city in the path of totality, we are thrilled to make this ultra premium and rare viewing opportunity a reality via JSX," said the air carrier's CEO Alex Wilcox in a statement.

JSX pilot Bill Gregory will give commentary throughout the flight. He previously worked as a pilot for NASA's Space Shuttle Endeavor, traveling nearly seven million miles in space.

Overall, 12 lucky passengers will win a chance to fly through the path of totality.

In addition to the sweepstakes, Love Field's Frontiers of Flight Museum will identify two children with an interest in STEM to take the trip with a guardian.

Contestants have until March 14 to enter. Winners will be told by email on March 15.

You can sign up for the sweepstakes here.