The Brief An American volunteer doctor has tested positive for a rare strain of the Ebola virus while working in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Following his medical evacuation to Germany, global health agencies are closely monitoring the outbreak as the FIFA World Cup approaches. The sudden development and subsequent CDC travel restrictions have cast uncertainty over the Congo men's soccer team, which is scheduled to base its tournament operations and play group stage matches in Texas.



An American doctor volunteering in Africa has tested positive for Ebola, prompting global health agencies to monitor the situation as the FIFA World Cup approaches.

The Democratic Republic of Congo men’s soccer team is scheduled to play group stage matches in Houston and could potentially play in Dallas depending on tournament results.

American doctor tests positive for Ebola

What we know:

Dr. Peter Stafford contracted the virus while volunteering with Serge, a Pennsylvania-based medical ministry in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Stafford was treating patients exposed to a rare strain of the disease at Nyankunde Hospital in Bunia when he developed symptoms and tested positive Sunday.

Working with the U.S. State Department, officials evacuated Stafford, his wife, their four children and another volunteer physician to Germany. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Germany was selected due to a shorter flight time and the country's previous experience treating Ebola patients.

The Congolese health ministry reported that the outbreak has caused at least 88 deaths, with more than 330 suspected or confirmed cases. The World Health Organization is boosting its support in Africa to establish treatment centers and protect healthcare workers.

There are currently no approved vaccines or targeted medicines to treat this specific strain.

Texas doctors are urging the public to learn the facts about the disease. Ebola is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, such as blood, vomit or semen. While the disease is rare, its symptoms are severe and frequently fatal.

The WHO noted that the outbreak is not considered a pandemic like COVID-19 and has advised against closing international borders.

Ebola outbreaks

Dig deeper:

This marks only the third time the rare Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus has been detected, despite more than 20 outbreaks in the region since 1976. During a 2007–2008 outbreak in Uganda, nearly 150 people were infected, resulting in 37 deaths. A later outbreak in Congo in 2012 infected 57 people and caused 29 deaths.

Global agencies are working quickly to contain the current spread. Fatima Tafida, the WHO Africa regional supply chain lead for emergency preparedness and response, noted that teams have already delivered 18 tons of emergency supplies to set up treatment centers, protect health workers and provide vital respiratory products.

The impact on the World Cup

The CDC issued a 30-day emergency order suspending U.S. entry for foreign nationals who visited Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the last 21 days—the maximum incubation period for Ebola.

The temporary travel restrictions have cast uncertainty over the Democratic Republic of Congo men's soccer team. The squad is scheduled to be based in Houston, training at a local rugby facility and staying near the Galleria Houston shopping center ahead of a June 17 match.

The team's other group stage matches are scheduled for Atlanta and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Could Congo play at Dallas Stadium?

Local perspective:

Yes, but it depends on tournament brackets. If Congo advances as a group runner-up, they would play a knockout match in Toronto on July 2. The winner of that match is scheduled to play at Dallas Stadium on July 6.