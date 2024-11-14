'Eating pasta is like eating history': Netflix's chef shows how to make handmade pasta

How to make rapine pesto:

Ingredients:

50g pine nuts

225g extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves

4 anchovy fillets

50g parmigiana reggiano grated

50g pecorino Romano grated

2 bunches rapini

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325F.

2. Over high heat, bring a large pot of water to boil and season it with salt so that it tastes like the ocean.

3. Trim the rapini of the very thick fibrous stems, keeping the tender leaves and florets.

4. Prepare an ice bath.

5. Blanch the trimmed rapini in the boiling water until it’s bright green and soft, about 2 minutes.

6. Remove the broccoli rabe from the water and shock in the ice water. Once cool, remove the rapini from the ice bath.

7. With a kitchen towel, wring out the excess water from the rapini and roughly chop. Reserve.

8. Spread the pine nuts on a sheet tray and toast in the oven until golden, about 8 minutes. Remove and reserve.

9. In a high speed blender, combine the olive oil, warm pine nuts, garlic, anchovy pecorino and parmigiano. Blend the ingredients on medium speed until smooth.

10. Turn the blender to high speed and add in the cooked rapini little by little. Blend on high until smooth.

11. Cool over ice. Store in an airtight container. Good for 4 days in the fridge. Freezing is not recommended.