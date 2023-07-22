Texas deputy killed after responding to domestic disturbance
EASTLAND CO., Texas - An Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation late Friday night.
According to the news reports, Deputy David Bosecker was first on scene.
The shooting happened near Cisco, about an hour and a half west of Fort Worth.
Other deputies were able to get the suspect in custody.
Bosecker reportedly spent 21 years in law enforcement, beginning his career as a deputy in Wise County.