Eastern Hills High School fights through tragedy in successful season

article

Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth overcame adversity as they went a perfect 12-0 in district play this season.

On Tuesday, Eastern Hills will play in the regional quarterfinals against Anna.

Jordan Miles, a former player at Eastern Hills was shot and killed on December 30. He was only 20 years old.

"He was a kid that I was close to," said Melvin Miller, Eastern Hills' basketball coach.

Miller said Miles came back to support the program and would attend games.

"Every time we were in the gym he would come speak to me," said sophomore Alex Barther.

"It kind of affected all of us quite a bit," said Miller.

Miles was a charismatic kid who was able to wear a lot of hats, according to his former coach.

He said he sees characteristics of his former player in his current ones.

Miller said he used the tragedy to drive home a lesson in his players.

"Every decision you make is important. From the smallest to the biggest," Miller said. "If you are not disciplined, then everything you worked for can come falling down."

In January, Eastern Hills held a "White Out Against Gun Violence" night in Miles' honor.

In addition to the fans wearing white, the teams locked arms in a show of unity.

The team has also come together on the court.

The team is 29-4 this season, winning 18 in a row.

Eastern Hills beat Van Alstyne 63-59 in the area round championship behind 33 from Barther.

"We're giving the community something to rally behind. Something to cheer for," Miller said.

The game will be Tuesday night at Hebron High School.