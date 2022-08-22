East Texas tornado leaves damage to homes, high school

A confirmed tornado caused damage Monday morning in East Texas.

The Smith County fire marshal confirmed multiple reports of a tornado that touched ground in Winona, which is about 100 miles east of Dallas.

It happened after school had started, and Winona ISD was temporarily placed on lockdown.

There were at least four homes that were damaged and minor damage at the local high school.

A portable building was picked up during the storm and dropped in the middle of a road out there.

A local constable said it’s the most damage he has seen in such a short amount of time.

No injuries were immediately reported.

