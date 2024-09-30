Man charged with murdering nephew in East Oak Cliff, affidavit shows

article

A 65-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his 36-year-old nephew in Dallas' East Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Crews were called to a shooting on Overhill Lane on the morning of Sept. 27.

Dallas Fire-Rescue found Zachary James Jr. had been shot in the face while sitting in the front seat of his 2019 Toyota Corolla, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told police they heard the gunshot and then saw suspect George James Jr. walking away from the side of the car while carrying a small handgun.

"I don't give a damn about going back to the penitentiary," a witness heard the elder James say, according to an affidavit.

Police eventually arrested James at a local shopping center.

He is currently in the Dallas City Jail and has been charged with murder.

Records show James spent 10 years in prison for a past aggravated assault conviction.