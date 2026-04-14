Dallas shooting: Man hospitalized after gunfire outside convenience store; suspect at large

Image 1 of 7 ▼ East Oak Cliff Shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief A man is in serious condition after an argument escalated into a shootout at an East Oak Cliff convenience store Monday night. The victim was driven to a nearby Dallas Fire-Rescue station for help before being transported to a local hospital. Police are currently searching for the suspect, who fled the scene on East Ledbetter Drive.



A man is in serious condition following an argument that escalated into a shootout at an East Oak Cliff convenience store Monday night, Dallas police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at a Dallas Fire-Rescue station on Monday evening. Firefighters told police a man had been brought to the station suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics then transported the victim to a local hospital.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2100 block of East Ledbetter Drive, less than a quarter-mile from the fire station.

Police believe the incident began as an argument between the victim and another man that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. The suspect fled the scene and has not been identified.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released, and his current medical status remains unclear. Police have not said if the two men knew each other prior to the altercation.