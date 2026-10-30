East Dallas attempted burglary suspect seen kicking doors, breaking glass on doorbell cameras

The Brief Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to break into a home in Lake Highlands overnight. The suspect was captured around 1:20 a.m. on Friday morning kicking the home's door before breaking glass on the door. Another homeowner in the same neighborhood says they think the same individual attempted to break into his home earlier the same night. No suspect has been apprehended.



Multiple homeowners in a Lake Highlands neighborhood say an unknown person attempted to break into their homes overnight, with one home's front door having its glass broken by the suspect.

East Dallas attempted burglary suspect

What we know:

Lake Highlands resident Jeff Jones says around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, October 30, a man attempted to break into his home.

The incident was captured on doorbell camera footage. In the video, the suspect can be seen ringing the doorbell multiple times while walking around the home's front porch.

After leaving and returning to the door, the man punches the door's glass window, breaking it and leaving blood on the front porch.

He later kicks the door multiple times before leaving.

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"It's very concerning"

What they're saying:

Jones tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones he slept through the incident, but his son did not, and he woke up to calls and texts from his son.

"Donkey kick our door, break the glass, get blood everywhere. I mean it was just a traumatizing event," Jones says.

He's filed a police report with Dallas Police, who say they're treating this incident as a burglary. Although nothing was stolen, Jones is still worried after living in the neighborhood for years.

"It's very concerning. We've loved this neighborhood, we've lived here for 20, 23–24 years. It makes you a little nervous that it seems it's happening a little more often than it did 10 years ago."

Jeff Jones

Dig deeper:

A second homeowner in the same neighborhood says he believes the same person banged on their door and kicked it earlier on Friday night.

The homeowner says he yelled at the man to go away before calling police. He says Dallas police officers didn't show up until 7 a.m. despite the incident happening overnight.

Jones says he's had multiple other neighbors reach out to him about the same suspect since posting footage of the incident online.

"Once we put everything on Nextdoor, we found out all these neighbors chiming in — 'Oh, he did this six months ago, oh same guy hit our house, he's been doing this for years.'"

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What's next:

Dallas Police continue to investigate the incident. They identified a potential suspect on Friday, but determined it was not the man responsible.

Jones hopes the man's distinctive facial tattoo or marking will help police find him.

"I just want everyone to know his face and be on the lookout. It's a great neighborhood, so hopefully we'll just band together and keep a lookout for each other," Jones says.

He plans to put fencing around his house following the incident.