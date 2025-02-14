East African native arrested by U.S. ICE Dallas for failing to register as a sex offender

article

The Brief An East African native has been arrested by U.S. ICE Dallas for failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of three counts of sexual assault in 2014. He was arrested by ICE Dallas on Feb. 7.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an East African man for not complying with sex offender registration requirements after he was released from prison. He was convicted on three counts of sexual assault.

ICE Arrest in Dallas

Officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office arrested Uqbasilassie Kiflemariam, 40, a citizen of Eritrea and a convicted sex offender on Feb. 7.

Kiflemariam will remain in ICE custody pending his removal to Eritrea.

Conviction

The backstory:

On Sept. 12, 2013, the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kiflemariam, charging him with rape.

The Tulsa County District Court convicted Kiflemariam of three counts of sexual assault in the first degree on Feb. 19, 2014. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with sex offender registration requirements.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office arrested Kiflemariam for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements on Feb. 20, 2024.

What we don't know:

ICE Dallas officials have not released information about what happened after Kiflemariam was arrested in 2024.

What they're saying:

"The importance surrounding the arrest and pending removal of this individual highlights our commitment to enforcing the immigration laws of our nation," said ICE Dallas Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office acting Director Joshua Johnson. "Individuals such as Uqbasilassie Kiflemariam represent a significant threat to public safety in our communities. We will not relent in our efforts to expedite his removal."

What you can do:

Members of the public can report immigration crimes or suspicious activity by dialing the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.