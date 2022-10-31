Early voting turnout down compared to 2020 & 2018

article

The second week of early voting is underway and so far, turnout is down compared to the previous two elections.

Just over 16% of voters in the four most populous counties in North Texas have cast ballots so far.

That’s far below the nearly 25% turnout at this time in 2020 and 2018.

Voter's Guide: 2022 Midterm Election in North Texas

Statewide, about 16% of registered voters have voted early. That’s down almost 7% from 2018.

One factor for the lower turnout may be the fact that there is no presidential or senatorial election at the top of the ballot.

There are some high-profile state races on the ballot, though, including the race for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

Below those statewide races, voters will find lots of local races and propositions.

There are contests for mayor in Pilot Point and Glenn Heights. There are also races for the city council in North Richland Hills, White Settlement, Lavon, and Weston.

Voters in Denton are deciding whether to recall city council member Alison Maguire.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reports that effort was prompted by a former city council member who was upset about a meme that Maguire posted on Facebook.

Early voting runs through Friday across Texas and election day is next Tuesday.

Early voting runs through Friday across Texas and election day is next Tuesday.