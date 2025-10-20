Early voting begins in Texas: What you need to know

The Brief Early voting is underway in Texas for the November election, with the period running through Friday, Oct. 31. The ballot features 17 proposed State Constitutional amendments, including an increase in the school tax exemption for homeowners and bans on capital gains and inheritance tax. Voters in Tarrant County should be aware that county commissioners have significantly reduced the number of early voting and Election Day polling places.



Early voting is open in Texas and there is a lot at stake in November, including 17 proposed amendments to the State Constitution.

On the ballot are 17 amendments which could have a direct impact on voters' finances.

Among the amendments, an increase in the school tax exemption for homeowners, from $100,000 to $140,000. That could mean a lower monthly mortgage payment for many.

Also on the ballot:

A ban on capital gains tax and a ban on inheritance tax.

A bail reform that would require judges to deny bail for accused criminals in certain cases.

Funding for infrastructure, to improve the state's water supply in the face of an ever-growing population.

To provide $3 billion in funding for dementia research and prevention.

A clarification to an amendment that voters must be United States citizens in order to cast a ballot.

Local Races

There are contested races for Mayor in Mesquite, Glenn Heights, Lavon and Lowery Crossing.

Ten cities have contested city council races, including Farmers Branch, Mesquite, White Settlement and Sunnyvale.

If you have seen ads for candidates in the upcoming Republican U.S. Senate Primary, specifically for incumbent John Cornyn or Wesley Hunt, those races are not on this ballot. Those ads are for the primary race that is set for March 2026.

Tarrant County Changes

Voters in Tarrant County will see changes to early voting.

County commissioners voted to reduce the number of early voting locations and cut more than 100 polling places on Election Day.

They say the cuts will help the county save money.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.