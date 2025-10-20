Early voting begins in Texas: What you need to know
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Early voting is open in Texas and there is a lot at stake in November, including 17 proposed amendments to the State Constitution.
On the ballot are 17 amendments which could have a direct impact on voters' finances.
Among the amendments, an increase in the school tax exemption for homeowners, from $100,000 to $140,000. That could mean a lower monthly mortgage payment for many.
Also on the ballot:
- A ban on capital gains tax and a ban on inheritance tax.
- A bail reform that would require judges to deny bail for accused criminals in certain cases.
- Funding for infrastructure, to improve the state's water supply in the face of an ever-growing population.
- To provide $3 billion in funding for dementia research and prevention.
- A clarification to an amendment that voters must be United States citizens in order to cast a ballot.
Local Races
There are contested races for Mayor in Mesquite, Glenn Heights, Lavon and Lowery Crossing.
Ten cities have contested city council races, including Farmers Branch, Mesquite, White Settlement and Sunnyvale.
If you have seen ads for candidates in the upcoming Republican U.S. Senate Primary, specifically for incumbent John Cornyn or Wesley Hunt, those races are not on this ballot. Those ads are for the primary race that is set for March 2026.
Tarrant County Changes
Voters in Tarrant County will see changes to early voting.
County commissioners voted to reduce the number of early voting locations and cut more than 100 polling places on Election Day.
They say the cuts will help the county save money.
Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.
The Source: Information in this article is from Election offices, Texas Secretary of State, and previous coverage.