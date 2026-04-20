Early voting begins for May 2 municipal elections

The Brief Early voting for North Texas municipal elections begins today and runs through April 28, though polls will be closed this Tuesday for San Jacinto Day. Voters will decide on several local mayoral races and Dallas ISD’s $6.2 billion bond package, the largest school bond proposal in Texas history. The future of DART is at stake in Addison, University Park, and Highland Park, where residents will vote on whether to withdraw from the transit agency.



Monday is the first day for early voting in North Texas for the May 2 municipal election.

There are several mayoral races on local ballots, along with the largest school bond package in Texas history and propositions that could impact Dallas Area Rapid Transit service.

The polls are open daily through April 28. However, they are closed this Tuesday in observance of San Jacinto Day.

Local Elections

Voters in Allen, Arlington, Carrollton, Celina, Denton, Farmers Branch, Frisco, Highland Park, and Irving will elect a new mayor. Many other cities across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will elect new city council members or school board trustees.

Plenty of cities will also have policies on the ballot for voters to decide on, and some cities are asking for bond money. For example, the city of Addison wants voters to approve a $55 million bond for a police facility.

See what’s on the ballot in your city:

Dallas ISD Bond Election

Dallas ISD

In Dallas ISD, voters will decide on $6.2 million in bond requests spread across four propositions.

The propositions aim to modernize the district’s infrastructure with 26 new school buildings, renovations on all other campuses, safety upgrades, new school buses, swimming pool repairs, and technology upgrades.

See more information about each proposition: bond.dallasisd.org/bond2026

The total bond package is the largest in the state’s history.

DART Election

Back in October, six member cities called for elections to withdraw from DART.

The overall complaint was that cities are not receiving adequate service for the sales tax contributions they make to DART.

Three cities reversed the decision after the transit company made significant changes. But Addison, University Park, and Highland Park will move forward with voting.

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