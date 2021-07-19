Early voting begins for 6th Congressional District runoff election

article

Early voting begins Monday in the runoff to fill a seat vacated by the late Congressman Ron Wright.

Wright passed away in February after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

Initially there were 23 candidates on the ballot to replace him.

His widow, Susan Wright, and State Rep. Jake Ellzey are the final two candidates in the District 6 race. Both are Republicans.

Wright, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was the top vote getter in the general election. She received 19% of the vote.

She made it clear she wanted to continue her husband’s legacy.

"It’s been challenging at times, but the work goes on and he would want me to do what he did which is engage with voters, hear what they have to say, and talk to them so that is what we are doing," she said.

Ellzey is a freshman in the Texas House from Waxahachie. He assumed office in January and two months later announced he would run in the special election.

He challenged Ron Wright in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary.

Ellzey earned 15% of the vote, narrowly edging Democratic candidate Jana Lynne Sanchez by less than 400 votes.

District 6 covers Ellis, Navarro and parts of Tarrant County.

Election day for this race is next Tuesday.

