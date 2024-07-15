Body recovered from Eagle Mountain Lake

article

A man's body was recovered from Eagle Mountain Lake on Monday after he went under the water and did not resurface over the weekend.

Texas Game Wardens say the body of the 36-year-old man was recovered late Monday morning.

Crews were called to the western side of Eagle Mountain Lake in Azle on Saturday night.

The Tarrant Regional Water District says they believe the man jumped out of a broken-down watercraft on the lake and did not resurface.

The identity of the man will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.