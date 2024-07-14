Crews respond to possible drowning on Eagle Mountain Lake

article

Crews are searching for a man they believe drowned on Eagle Mountain Lake over the weekend.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say they were called to the lake to search for the man in his mid-30s on Saturday evening.

Teams called off the search around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The search resumed at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to continue until dark.

TPWD says they will continue to search on Monday morning if needed.

Wardens are using side scan sonar to help with the search, but they say there is not a well-defined search area.

No details have been released about the identity of the man or what could have led to the possible drowning.