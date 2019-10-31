EA Sports 'NCAA Football' games could come back now that college athletes can be paid for their likenesses

A recent ruling in college sports means EA Sports could bring back its 'NCAA Football' franchise.

The popular video game allowed fans to play as their favorite college football teams and players, and take on the computer or friends on the virtual football field.

It was discontinued after being sued for profiting off player likenesses without compensation.

But with the the National Collegiate Athletic Association now allowing athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses, college football fans could soon be able to play as their favorite college teams again.