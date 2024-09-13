Black mold exposure leaves Garland man with life-threatening double pneumonia

The Brief Dylan Michael of Garland says he was exposed to black mold when he was helping his grandmother clean up her home. After unknowingly contracting double pneumonia, Michael was treated at Medical City Plano using their ECMO program. Michael hopes others won't ignore persistent slight coughs and encourages others to not put off seeing a doctor for any health issues.



A Garland man who just turned 30 is thankful to be alive after exposure to black mold led to double pneumonia that nearly killed him.

Doctors at Medical City Plano credit a quick response and a life support machine that helps keep the heart and lungs going.

Dylan Michael is sharing his story to thank his medical team and hopes to remind people that it can be dangerous to ignore a persistent cough.

Dr. Andrew Fredericks with Medical City Plano credits the hospital's ECMO program with saving Michael’s life.

"His survivability was less than 5% by the time we were called to intervene," the doctor said.

"He was really close, knocking on heaven's door," said Michael’s mother, Brandi Arnold.

During the pandemic, Medical City Plano beefed up its ECMO program. The hospital is known for having the best ECMO outcomes in the country.

Michael says his problems began after he helped clean up black mold at his grandmother's home. He wore a mask over his mouth and nose.

"When I was cleaning her ceiling, it dropped to my eyes," he recalled. "A few days later, I got a light cough, thought it was a cold. It lasted for two weeks. By the third week, I had heaviness in my chest. It was painful."

That’s when Michael texted his mom back on August 4.

"He came down and was sweating, clammy, white, pale," Arnold said.

An urgent care immediately transported Michael to Medical City Dallas, where he was placed on a ventilator. But doctors could see he needed Plano's ECMO treatment.

Dr. Fredricks explained how it works.

"ECMO is a heart and lung bypass machine. It takes blood from you, circulates it in a machine, gives it oxygen and puts the blood back into the arteries," he said.

Michael celebrated his thirtieth birthday in his hospital room, a milestone he nearly didn't make. As a freelance graphic designer without health insurance, Michael put off seeing a doctor.

Unable to eat or drink since August 4, Michael has a new perspective on life since his treatments.

"It makes me grateful for the little things, like water," he said. "I hope people take away that going to the doctor is important."

When Michael is released, he said he hopes it is still warm enough to jump in the pool, and he can't wait to go to his favorite Mexican restaurant.