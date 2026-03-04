Dyess AFB member found lying in field after fatal Abilene motorcycle crash
ABILENE, Texas - Abilene police responded to a motorcycle crash in the 3100 block of Dub Wright Boulevard in Abilene, Texas, after a passerby noticed a motorcycle lying in a field along the road.
What we know:
On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers were notified and located a 2026 Suzuki GSX lying in the field just west of the roadway.
Identification of the rider
The rider, later identified as Devinn Wall of California, was headed north when the crash occurred. Wall was located just a short distance from the motorcycle, before Abilene's Justice of Peace officially pronounced him dead at the scene.
Abilene police determined, from the state of the body, that the rider may have been lying in the field for an unnoticed amount of time.
Investigation into the cause
What they're saying:
According to the Abilene Police Department, Wall was a member of Team Dyess of Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. They have been notified of the crash.
"The rider was wearing a helmet, and it appears speed may be a contributing factor in this crash. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in this crash," according to Abilene police.
What's next:
Abilene police announced that this investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Abilene Police Department and the City of Abilene.