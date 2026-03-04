Dyess AFB member found lying in field after fatal Abilene motorcycle crash

article

The Brief A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on Dub Wright Boulevard in Abilene after being discovered in a field by a passerby Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Devinn Wall, a California native and member of Team Dyess at Dyess Air Force Base. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, though it is currently unknown exactly how long the rider had been at the scene before being found.



Abilene police responded to a motorcycle crash in the 3100 block of Dub Wright Boulevard in Abilene, Texas, after a passerby noticed a motorcycle lying in a field along the road.

What we know:

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers were notified and located a 2026 Suzuki GSX lying in the field just west of the roadway.

Identification of the rider

The rider, later identified as Devinn Wall of California, was headed north when the crash occurred. Wall was located just a short distance from the motorcycle, before Abilene's Justice of Peace officially pronounced him dead at the scene.

Abilene police determined, from the state of the body, that the rider may have been lying in the field for an unnoticed amount of time.

Investigation into the cause

What they're saying:

According to the Abilene Police Department, Wall was a member of Team Dyess of Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. They have been notified of the crash.

"The rider was wearing a helmet, and it appears speed may be a contributing factor in this crash. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in this crash," according to Abilene police.

What's next:

Abilene police announced that this investigation remains ongoing.