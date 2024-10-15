WATCH: Duncanville officer saves unresponsive baby born in parking lot

The Brief The Duncanville City Council on Tuesday honored Officer Anai Figueroa for her lifesaving actions. On Sept. 9, the officer found a woman who had just given birth in a gas station parking lot. Figueroa used lifesaving measures to get the newborn to breathe again. The parents were unavailable to attend Tuesday's meeting but say they are forever grateful for the officer's heroic actions.



The Duncanville City Council honored one of its police officers for her lifesaving work last month.

A newborn baby was found in a parking lot and unresponsive. Body camera footage from the night of the incident shows the officer’s response.

Duncanville Police Officer Anai Figueroa put on a pair of gloves while responding to a terrifying call over the radio on September 9 just before midnight.

A woman had just given birth in a gas station parking lot off North Clark Road.

Figueroa asked the mother in the passenger seat if the newborn was breathing.

The newborn wasn’t breathing and was limp, He was still attached to the umbilical cord.

The body camera is covered, but the officer began to perform lifesaving measures. Just a few minutes later, you can hear a cry from the baby boy.

"I grabbed him like a loaf of bread and just started patting him and rubbing him on his back until fluids come out of his nose and mouth," Figueroa recalled. "Relieved. I immediately started thanking God."

Tuesday, Officer Figueroa was honored with the lifesaving award at the Duncanville City Council meeting.

The 28-year-old has been with the Duncanville Police Department for nearly four years.

The mother and baby are both happy and healthy.

"It's what I signed up for," Figueroa said. "I think any, and I know all my coworkers, would’ve done the same thing. So it's good."

It was just by chance that the Duncanville officer was bilingual and responding to that call. The mother and father only spoke Spanish.

The parents were unavailable to attend the meeting but say they are forever grateful for Figueroa’s heroic actions.