Duncanville officer charged with official oppression

article

A Duncanville police officer was arrested and accused of misconduct.

Officer Christian Pinilla was taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with official oppression.

Police said it stems from an incident last month but did not release any details about what happened.

Officer Pinilla has been on the force for two years. In September, he was honored for saving a child that was locked in a hot car.

"While we are extremely disappointed to learn of the alleged misconduct and subsequent arrest of a Duncanville police officer, we are thankful the alleged misconduct was reported by other Duncanville police officers. We will not tolerate any member of the Duncanville Police Department using his/her position as a public servant to mistreat the public," Chief Robert Brown said in a statement.

The chief called it an isolated incident and said his department strives to be accountable by taking swift action any time an officer violates the public’s trust.

Advertisement

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigated the officer and referred the case to the district attorney’s office.

Officer Pinilla is on administrative lead pending the outcome of the investigation.