Duncanville ISD teacher arrested after voyeurism allegations

The Brief Duncanville High School educator Garrett Michael Davis was arrested on May 1 and charged with voyeurism. The incident allegedly happened between a student and Davis, who has been placed on administrative leave by the school district. A report was initially made to the district, before being turned over to Duncanville ISD Police and the Duncanville Police Department.



Duncanville Police arrested a Duncanville ISD teacher and charged him with voyeurism on Friday.

Duncanville ISD educator arrested

What we know:

Garrett Michael Davis, an educator at Duncanville High School, was arrested by Duncanville Police on May 1 and charged with voyeurism, a felony.

Davis has been placed on administrative leave while the school district cooperates with the investigation.

The incident allegedly involved Davis and a student, who first reported the allegation to the Duncanville Police Department on April 13.

The DISD Police Department then turned the investigation over to the Duncanville Police Department, who issued a warrant for Davis' arrest on May 1.

Duncanville Police Department

What we don't know:

The name of the victim involved is not known.

Duncanville ISD is concerned there could be more victims.

What they're saying:

"Duncanville ISD takes these matters very seriously, and the safety and well-being of students remain the district’s highest priority. Anyone with information related to this matter is encouraged to come forward and report it to the Duncanville Police Department or Duncanville ISD Police," the district said in a statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Detective Hernandez at 972-707-3842 or the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-780-5037.