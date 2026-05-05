Affidavit: Duncanville ISD football coach sexted student, had multiple secret recordings of minors

The Brief Duncanville ISD teacher Garrett Michael Davis was arrested on May 1 and charged with voyeurism. An arrest affidavit reveals Davis had multiple sexually-explicit recordings of Duncanville High School students on his cell phone. Davis also exchanged sexually-explicit texts with a student and reportedly told other teachers the names of students he wanted to have sex with.



An arrest affidavit reveals details about the investigation of a Duncanville ISD football coach who was arrested on a voyeurism charge last week.

Garrett Michael Davis

What we know:

Garrett Michael Davis was arrested on May 1 and was charged with voyeurism.

An arrest affidavit states that on Apr. 15, a former educator at Duncanville ISD reached out to the Duncanville ISD Police Department concerning four staff members engaging in concerning activities.

The former educator identified Davis as one of the suspects. They told Duncanville ISD PD on Apr. 10, they had discovered sexually-explicit messages, images and videos involving students at Duncanville High School on Davis' phone.

Davis sent messages to other Duncanville ISD teachers about wanting to have sex with certain students.

Duncanville ISD Police received sexually explicit texts sent between a student and Davis, who both admitted to investigators to exchanging the messages.

In photos sent between Davis and the student, Davis' genitals can be seen. The student told investigators Davis would ask her on dates and saved images of the student in a bikini on his phone.

Investigators also received videos of female students at Duncanville High School being secretly recorded in the school's hallways. The videos appear to focus on the genitals and private areas of the female students.

Davis told investigators he had approximately 10 of such videos, and that he had developed a habit of recording girls without their knowledge after his mother passed away.

Students that officials spoke with stated they had no knowledge they were being recorded. All students interviewed were under the age of 18.