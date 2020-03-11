DSHS, Governor Abbott urge Texans to take preventative measures against coronavirus

article

The Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Gov. Greg Abbott are urging Texans to continue taking preventative measures against COVID-19 coronavirus in order to contain the spread of the disease.

In a press release, DSHS and Governor Abbott are asking that Texans heed the directions of health providers and public health officials to take everyday action to help prevent the spread of the recently WHO declared pandemic.

"As the State of Texas continues to implement proactive strategies to combat COVID-19, we encourage all Texans to take precautionary steps to protect themselves and those around them," the release said.

DSHS always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

"Actions, like washing your hands with soap and water, staying home when you are sick, avoiding shaking hands, and covering a cough or sneeze, may seem like simple tasks, but they can have a tremendous impact to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health. We urge all Texans to adopt these preventative measures into their daily routines and to follow the guidance of their health care providers as well as state, federal, and local public health entities," the release said.

For more information on what Texans can do at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.