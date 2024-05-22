Expand / Collapse search
Extensive damage after Iowa tornado captured on drone video

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 22, 2024 2:32pm CDT
Iowa
FOX 9

Extensive damage after Iowa tornado: Drone video

Drone video from Rafael Hidalgo for Team Destination Tornado Alley shows the extensive damage after a tornado tore through Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday, causing fatalities and flattening buildings.

GREENFIELD, Iowa (FOX 9) - Drone video shows the extensive damage after a tornado tore through Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday, causing fatalities and flattening buildings. 

Video recorded by Rafael Hidalgo for Team Destination Tornado Alley shows the damage after Greenfield was hit by the tornado. The town was among several places surveyed by the National Weather Service on Wednesday. 

The tornado flattened buildings, flipped cars, uprooted trees and downed power lines. On Tuesday night, Iowa State Patrol said multiple deaths were reported after a tornado ripped through Greenfield

As of Wednesday morning, authorities still couldn't give a definitive count on the death toll, saying they didn't want to release a number until they were sure.

Iowa city leveled by tornado

Search efforts are continuing in Greenfield, Iowa after the city was devastated by a tornado Tuesday night, leaving an unknown number of residents dead.