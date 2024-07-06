Expand / Collapse search

Driver of tractor trailer killed in Grapevine crash

Published  July 6, 2024 1:01pm CDT
Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - A man is dead after a tractor-trailer overturned in Grapevine on Saturday morning.

Grapevine police say the semi was taking the exit from SH-121 to eastbound I-635 around 5:30 a.m. when it crashed into a guardrail and then overturned in the median.

The 62-year-old driver Luiz Camargo from Plano was deceased when officers arrived on scene, police say.

Investigators say speed and a flat tire contributed to the crash.

The exit was closed until just before noon.