Driver thrown from car after crashing into Dallas fire engine

By
Published 
South Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue says a man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into one of its engines.

The engine was on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard in South Dallas responding to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

At 11:40 a.m., another vehicle struck the engine from behind.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A firefighter on board the engine was also taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

The firefighter is expected to be okay and released from the hospital soon.