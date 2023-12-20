Driver thrown from car after crashing into Dallas fire engine

Dallas Fire-Rescue says a man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into one of its engines.

The engine was on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard in South Dallas responding to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

At 11:40 a.m., another vehicle struck the engine from behind.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

A firefighter on board the engine was also taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

The firefighter is expected to be okay and released from the hospital soon.