Driver rescued from high water in Ponder

Firefighters rescued a driver who ended up stranded in high water near a creek on Monday.

What we know:

It happened around noon on C Wolfe Road near Tom Cole Road and the South Hickory Creek.

Denton fire officials said the driver was standing on the roof of the car by the time firefighters arrived.

That person was rescued and not injured.

What they're saying:

Fire officials said this was their second high-water rescue on Monday.

They encouraged people to pay attention to warnings and avoid that area.