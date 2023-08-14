Driver, passenger killed after crashing through Dallas home; family unharmed

A Dallas homeowner says a higher power was watching over his daughter and wife. They were unharmed as a car came crashing into the home.

The vehicle went in one side and out the other side of the family home.

The driver and his passenger didn't survive. Police say speed likely played a role.

Dallas police say Sunday around 3:30 p.m. a car crashed into Ricky Hawkins’ Southeast Oak Cliff home.

"It just came straight through the bedroom window, and it exited through the kitchen."

His wife and daughter were inside the house. His wife was in the kitchen, and his daughter was in the back bedroom.

"It is only by the Grace of God that she didn’t get hit by the car going through," Hawkins said.

Dallas police say speed played a role in the crash. The driver and his passenger were both killed. It’s unclear whether there were other factors that may have played a role.

"It’s gonna be hard trying to stay there knowing two lives were lost. It’ll always be somewhere back in there that, that happened," Hawkins said.

The home is structurally safe. Some things are untouched. Others were destroyed.

Hawkins wasn’t home when the crash happened. He was at church. He believes his family was being watched over.

"Everything that was done yesterday, God had a hand in," he said.

Now, Hawkins will work to pick up the pieces of the house he built six years ago and remember that home is wherever his family is.

"This is reality, and it has set in. I still have to keep on, you know keep living," he said.

Police haven't shared the names of the two men that died.

Hawkins and neighbors say they see people speed around the curve on Lancaster Road all the time.

Hawkins put up concrete barriers to prevent this from happening. But now, he says his next house will not be on a corner.