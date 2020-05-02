Driver of pickup truck carrying horse trailer dies in overnight crash in Fort Worth
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.
Police blocked off all lanes of westbound I-20 near Campus Drive, just after 2:30 a.m., after the truck, which was carrying a loaded horse trailer, slammed into the back of another vehicle.
The pickup was totaled, and the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities did not release details on any other injuries
The interstate was later reopened.