Driver of pickup truck carrying horse trailer dies in overnight crash in Fort Worth

The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

Police blocked off all lanes of westbound I-20 near Campus Drive, just after 2:30 a.m., after the truck, which was carrying a loaded horse trailer, slammed into the back of another vehicle.

The pickup was totaled, and the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not release details on any other injuries

The interstate was later reopened.