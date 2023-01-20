Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person was killed in a fiery crash in West Dallas early Friday morning.
Authorities said the driver lost control while speeding down Wycliff Avenue, near Irving Boulevard.
The car hit a utility pole, then crashed into a business, and burst into flames.
Firefighters found the victim inside after putting out the fire.
No one else was hurt.
The driver's name has not been released.
Police are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.