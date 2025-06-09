Driver crashes into North Richland Hills apartment building

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A driver crashed into an apartment building in North Richland Hills on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. No one was hurt.



A suspected drunken driver crashed into an apartment building in North Richland Hills.

What we know:

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon at the Riata Park Apartments on College Circle.

Police said the driver hit several cars before crashing into the building.

No one was inside the unit that was hit and no one was hurt.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The building’s damage was not structural.

What they're saying:

A worker at the apartment complex said this is not the first time something like this has happened.

"People used to roll fast here. We got to put bumps or speed limit signs. We want the city, we want this place to be secure," said Gabriel, the apartment complex maintenance manager.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name or mugshot.