Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after 2 killed in Dallas County crash
Two women died in a crash in southern Dallas County early Saturday morning.
The wreck happened just before 12:45 a.m., along Clark Road, near I-20 and Spur 408.
Police say a pickup truck struck an SUV, and moments later, the truck hit a car, trapping two women inside.
The female passenger in the car died at the scene, while the female driver died at a hospital.
The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, and police said he will be arrested on two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
Police have not yet identified any of the people involved.
