Driver charged with murder after hitting stranded driver during Grand Prairie police chase

The Brief Grand Prairie police said one person was killed after they were hit by a car during a police chase early Saturday morning. Llonis Arevalo, 26, was charged with murder, evading arrest causing death, resisting arrest and collision involving death. Police said Arevalo is a known gang member and was out on bond on multiple felony offenses at the time of his arrest.



Grand Prairie police said a 26-year-old man is charged with murder after hitting a stranded motorist during a police chase early Saturday morning.

Llonis Arevalo was charged with murder, evading arrest causing death, resisting arrest and collision involving death.

What we know:

Grand Prairie police said officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Camaro on East Main Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The driver started changing lanes before pulling into a parking lot, leading police to believe he was stopping.

Police said the driver fled as officers were getting out of their patrol car.

The chase continued on Interstate 30 where the driver hit a disabled vehicle while trying to exit the interstate at Hampton Road South.

Police said the driver and an unknown passenger got out of the car and officers ran after the driver, catching him in the median.

Arevalo told officers he had ingested fentanyl and was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released before being taken into custody.

Police said the driver of the disabled vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Police said Arevalo is a known gang member and was out on bond on multiple felony offenses at the time of his arrest.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Grand Prairie police said the passenger of the Camaro was not found.