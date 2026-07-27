Driver charged with manslaughter after fatal McKinney street racing crash

The Brief James Armont, 51, was arrested on two counts of manslaughter after allegedly street racing and crashing into a minivan in McKinney. William and Sandra Lazarus, both 77 and active members of local schools, died in the July 17 collision at Custer Road and Bedford Lane. Nearby residents say speeding and racing are frequent on the stretch and are urging officials to install a stoplight at the intersection.



A 51-year-old man is facing two counts of manslaughter for a crash that left two 77-year-olds dead.

McKinney police say James Armont was racing when he crashed into another car ten days ago, at the intersection of Custer Road and Bedford Lane.

McKinney street racing crash

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What we know:

Mckinney police say 77-year-old William and Sandra Lazarus were inside the silver Hyundai minivan and died in the crash. The driver of the red BMW, 51-year-old James Armont, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Police believe street racing played a role in the crash. People who live at that intersection tell FOX 4 that it was only a matter of time before a crash happened and believe a stoplight should be put in to help reduce speeding and racing on the road.

Residents sound alarm about speeding

Local perspective:

Romara Pimpleton and her daughter were home when a crash happened at the intersection of Custer Road and Bedford Lane in McKinney on July 17th.

"It was horrible. It was horrible. It sounded like an explosion, that boom was not little. It was intense," said Pimpleton.

They came outside to see a car and a minivan heavily damaged.

"I knew it was going to be a fatality, I knew it was," she said. "This just shouldn't have happened, it shouldn't have happened."

Pimpleton and her daughter saw grocery bags in the back of the couple's car and knowing their life was taken on a short trip haunts them.

Mariela Barnett has lived near the intersection for more than 20 years.

"Whatever minute of fun that they think they're having has huge consequences, not just for themselves but for other people," she said.

Barnett frequently hears speeding and racing on the street. She believes a stoplight needs to be placed at Custer and Bedford.

"I knew it was always a matter of time and something like that was gonna happen, and it did, and a family died; it could have been my kids."

Community mourns loss of William and Sandra Lazarus

William and Sandra Lazarus were active parts of the community. Allen ISD says the couple have worked at schools in the district. Now a growing memorial honors their lives.

Dig deeper:

We reached out to the Lazarus family, and they declined to speak with FOX 4.

The neighbors who spoke with FOX 4 said they are keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers.

According to Collin County jail records, Armont is listed, but there is no mugshot. He was taken to the hospital for injuries after the crash.