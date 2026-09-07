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Driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash on Buckner Boulevard

By
FOX 4
Pleasant Grove
Published September 7, 2026 9:45 AM CDT
Published September 7, 2026 9:45 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • 30-year-old Derrick Mason was arrested after allegedly striking and killing Javari Stripling on Buckner Boulevard.
    • Witnesses and camera footage helped police locate Mason's Ford Crown Victoria after he panicked and fled the scene.
    • Mason is now facing a charge of collision involving death.

DALLAS - A Dallas driver is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday on Buckner Boulevard near Rothington Road.

Related

Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead in Pleasant Grove
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Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead in Pleasant Grove

Dallas police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a pedestrian was killed overnight on Buckner Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.

What's new:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Javari Stripling tried to run across Buckner Boulevard and was hit by a driver who did not stop.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators the suspect was driving a Ford Crown Victoria. The investigators used nearby cameras to identify the car and get a license plate number.

They later located the vehicle and arrested the driver, 30-year-old Derrick Mason.

He told police he tried to avoid hitting Stripling but couldn’t stop in time. He said he panicked and fled, according to the police affidavit.

What's next:

Mason is now charged with collision involving death, which is a second-degree felony.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department and an arrest warrant affidavit.

Pleasant GroveCrime and Public Safety