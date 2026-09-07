Driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash on Buckner Boulevard
DALLAS - A Dallas driver is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.
What we know:
The fatal crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday on Buckner Boulevard near Rothington Road.
What's new:
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Javari Stripling tried to run across Buckner Boulevard and was hit by a driver who did not stop.
Witnesses at the scene told investigators the suspect was driving a Ford Crown Victoria. The investigators used nearby cameras to identify the car and get a license plate number.
They later located the vehicle and arrested the driver, 30-year-old Derrick Mason.
He told police he tried to avoid hitting Stripling but couldn’t stop in time. He said he panicked and fled, according to the police affidavit.
What's next:
Mason is now charged with collision involving death, which is a second-degree felony.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department and an arrest warrant affidavit.