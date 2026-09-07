Driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash on Buckner Boulevard

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The Brief 30-year-old Derrick Mason was arrested after allegedly striking and killing Javari Stripling on Buckner Boulevard. Witnesses and camera footage helped police locate Mason's Ford Crown Victoria after he panicked and fled the scene. Mason is now facing a charge of collision involving death.



A Dallas driver is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday on Buckner Boulevard near Rothington Road.

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What's new:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Javari Stripling tried to run across Buckner Boulevard and was hit by a driver who did not stop.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators the suspect was driving a Ford Crown Victoria. The investigators used nearby cameras to identify the car and get a license plate number.

They later located the vehicle and arrested the driver, 30-year-old Derrick Mason.

He told police he tried to avoid hitting Stripling but couldn’t stop in time. He said he panicked and fled, according to the police affidavit.

What's next:

Mason is now charged with collision involving death, which is a second-degree felony.