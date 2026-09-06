Fort Worth firefighter fights to walk and serve again after severe garage collapse

The Brief Fort Worth firefighter Caleb Halverson survived a severe garage collapse while his newborn son was simultaneously in the NICU. Halverson has undergone 12 surgeries and continues physical therapy to regain mobility and return to work. Though workers' compensation initially denied parts of his care, Halverson is now receiving necessary treatment for his ongoing physical recovery and PTSD.



It’s been a long journey for recovery for this Fort Worth firefighter who was injured while fighting a fire and it’s far from over, but part of his motivation is his son, who was in the NICU while he was fighting for his life.

Fort Worth firefighter’s fight for survival

Caleb Halverson

What we know:

Caleb Halverson didn’t know if he’d ever get this, just a day at home with his son.

Caleb Halverson

A year ago, Halverson had been battling a house fire in Fort Worth when the garage roof collapsed on top of him. He was pinned under a massive beam and couldn’t reach his radio.

Other firefighters were able to pull him out. Caleb survived with third-degree burns and a serious leg injury. He would spend the next 34 days at Parkland Hospital. At the same time, his son Hudson had been born 13 weeks early and was still in the NICU.

What they're saying:

"You're like, okay, just breathe. Like it's okay. Like trust your crew, trust you know everyone that you're around to get you out," said former firefighter Caleb Halverson.

"I feel a guy grabbing my arm and my leg and I can hear him go 123 pull 123 pull, and I'm not moving an inch. So that's when I really started kind of freaking out and, you know, just screaming out and just being like, I don't want to die like this, Lord, please don't let me die like this."

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Balancing a burn unit and the NICU

Halverson‘s wife would have to go back-and-forth between two hospitals. One for her husband and the other for their newborn son.

"But when we got him home, like God bless my wife, because it was like she was dealing with two infants," said Halverson.

"You know, like I can't even get in bed or out of bed by myself, let alone also take care of an infant at home. And you know, and she's still trying to work through her nursing school at the same time. It's incredible how she did it."

Navigating workers' comp and 12 surgeries

Dig deeper:

Even after Halverson came home, they would face another problem. He says the city's worker comp program denied some of his care at first. Halverson says that is not an issue anymore, and he’s getting the care he needs, including approval to get a second opinion.

He says his recovery is far from over. So far, he has had 12 surgeries and still goes to physical therapy three times a week. As of now, his knee still only bends about 90 degrees.

Halverson says his doctor considers that a win, but he has a different idea of what a win looks like.

"It's not a win in my head, if that makes sense. You know, like a win for me is getting back on the truck, like playing with my son, being able to crawl on the floor with him and be active with him," said Halverson.

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What's next:

Halverson says he still has several surgeries to get through and is going to therapy to help with his PTSD.