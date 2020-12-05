Driver accused of hitting construction worker fatally shot by officers working off-duty security on I-635

article

A 30-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mesquite early Saturday morning.

This incident started just before 1:45 a.m., when Mesquite police were called to assist officers with the Jefferson Police Department and Seven Points Police Department who were chasing a suspect in the area.

The Jefferson and Seven Points PD officers were working off-duty construction security near Forest Lane and I-635 in Dallas.

While the officers were on scene, a driver reportedly struck a construction worker with his vehicle. Police did not give details on the extent of the worker’s injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene, and the officers chased after him on I-635, until the driver stopped near LaPrada Drive and I-635.

While the Jefferson and Seven Points PD officers were pursuing the suspect, that’s when they contacted Mesquite PD.

Dispatch lost contact with the officers, and when they called the officers back, they said there had just been an officer-involved shooting.

When Mesquite PD officers arrived on scene, they reported seeing the Jefferson and Seven Points PD officers giving the suspect first aid.

The 30-year-old suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further details have been released about what led up to the shooting.

The investigation into this officer-involved shooting is ongoing.