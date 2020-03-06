Drive collects 1,000 prom dresses for girls in Dallas

article

High school students and their families got help this week with dressing for prom.

Comerica Bank branches collected nearly 1,000 dresses. They also collected accessories like purses, shoes and jewelry for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas.

Girls were invited to shop at the organization’s office, along with Olympic shot put gold medalist and Dallas-Fort Worth native Michelle Carter.

“To help them find that perfect dress – the one that will make them feel like the prettiest girl in the world – that’s rewarding for me,” Carter said.

“I really like it. My mom has like seven girls. Her spending on stuff like this that you gonna wear for one night is just not it. An opportunity like this is a blessing,” said Jade and Jace Wallace Johnson.

This was the fourth year for this prom dress drive. Over the years, nearly 5,000 dresses have been given to girls in Dallas.