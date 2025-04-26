North Texas suspect on the run after cutting off ankle monitor, officials say

article

The Brief Law enforcement is looking for Dreonte Dillard. Dillard is missing after cutting off his ankle monitor. He is currently facing several charges including assault of a pregnant person.





A U.S. Marshals task force is looking for a North Texas suspect charged with violent crimes who cut off his ankle monitor.

Search for Dreonte Dillard

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals' North Texas Fugitive Task Force is looking for suspect Dreonte Dillard.

Dillard, 32, is facing several charges in Tarrant County.

Records show Dillard has been charged with assault of a pregnant person, continuous family violence, resisting arrest and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but officials say it has been cut off.

What we don't know:

Police do not know Dillard's location, but say he lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

What you can do:

If you know where Dillard is, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9700 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.