North Texas suspect on the run after cutting off ankle monitor, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas -
A U.S. Marshals task force is looking for a North Texas suspect charged with violent crimes who cut off his ankle monitor.
Search for Dreonte Dillard
What we know:
The U.S. Marshals' North Texas Fugitive Task Force is looking for suspect Dreonte Dillard.
Dillard, 32, is facing several charges in Tarrant County.
Records show Dillard has been charged with assault of a pregnant person, continuous family violence, resisting arrest and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but officials say it has been cut off.
What we don't know:
Police do not know Dillard's location, but say he lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
What you can do:
If you know where Dillard is, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9700 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and Tarrant County court records.