Dream job alert: Get paid $10K to eat tacos across Texas this summer

If you love tacos, travel and Texas, here’s a job for you.

Favor, the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, will pay their first-ever Chief Taco Officer $10,000 to taste-test tacos across the state.

The CTO will visit different cities, ordering taco deliveries and documenting their experience with photos, journal entries, videos and social media posts.

"Tacos are one of the top favored foods across all of the cities we serve throughout Texas," said Favor CEO Jag Bath. "The history and culture behind one of the most iconic foods in the Lone Star State vary from city to city, and we’re excited for our new Chief Taco Officer to discover some of the best and most authentic tacos out there."

Favor will also provide food, accommodations, transportation in each city, wellness activities like massages and yoga classes, custom Favor swag and free Favor delivery for a year.

Texas residents over 21 years old can apply by May 12 at 11:59 p.m. You will need to create a short video about why you’re the right fit for the position and submit it online.

To access the application and learn more about the CTO position, click here.