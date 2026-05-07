Dr Pepper Museum to unveil world's largest Dr Pepper bottle at 35 anniversary 'birthday bash'

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The Brief The Dr Pepper Museum celebrates its 35th anniversary this Saturday, May 9, with a campus-wide birthday bash in Waco. The event features the unveiling of the world’s largest Dr Pepper bottle at 11 a.m., plus a block party with local food partners. Keurig Dr Pepper will match donations up to $100,000 this year to support the nonprofit museum's operations and collections.



The Dr Pepper Museum is preparing to toast its 35th anniversary with a campus-wide "Birthday Bash" on Saturday, May 9, featuring the unveiling of the world’s largest Dr Pepper bottle.

World’s largest Dr Pepper bottle

The celebration, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., marks three and a half decades since the museum first opened its doors in the historic 1906 bottling plant where the soda was once produced.

The highlight of the event will be the 11 a.m. unveiling of a massive Dr Pepper bottle, a new landmark for the museum campus. VIP ticket holders, who pay $100 for early access at 10 a.m., will be among the first to see the monument. General admission gates open at 11:30 a.m. following the ceremony, with tickets priced at $20. Children 4 and under are admitted free.

What they're saying:

"As we celebrate 35 years, we're especially grateful for the Waco community, our partners, and our supporters who have helped shape the Dr Pepper Museum into what it is today," the museum said in a statement.

The block-party style event will include activations from various partners, including Blue Bell Ice Cream, Whataburger, James Avery, and Fuego Tortilla Grill. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a "Make-A-Soda Express" experience for an additional $10.

In addition to the festivities, Keurig Dr Pepper is offering attendees a chance to win a year's supply of the beverage. The beverage giant also announced it will match all donations made to the nonprofit museum up to $100,000 this year.

The backstory:

The museum, which is independently owned and operated, remains one of Waco’s most visited attractions, housing more than 100,000 items related to the history of the soft drink industry.