Dallas doctor arrested for alleged indecency with a child

Dr. Lawrence Albert Bean was arrested in Rockwall County in June after being accused of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was an emergency physician at the Preston Hollow Emergency Room in Dallas. His medical license was temporarily suspended because of the arrest.



A Dallas doctor was arrested, and his medical license was temporarily suspended after he was accused of indecency with a child.

What we know:

The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended Dr. Lawrence Albert Bean’s license on Wednesday after determining "his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

Bean was arrested by the Heath Police Department on June 16 and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact, which is a second-degree felony.

He was booked into the Rockwall County jail, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Records show that Bean specialized in emergency medicine and his primary place of practice is listed as the Preston Hollow Emergency Room on Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas.

What we don't know:

Heath police have not released any details about the case or the accusations against Bean.

Preston Hollow Emergency Room has not yet responded to FOX 4’s requests for comment.

It’s not clear if his alleged victim was a patient there or someone else.