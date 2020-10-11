Dr. Jill Biden to visit Dallas, other Texas cities on first day of early voting

article

The wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is coming to Texas this week.

Dr. Jill Biden will be in Dallas, Houston and El Paso on Tuesday, the first day of early voting.

The exact times and where she'll be have not released.

Dr. Biden comes to Texas at a time when polls indicate President Donald Trump has a small lead in the reliably Republican state.

No Democratic presidential candidate has won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

