Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses COVID-19 vaccines and reopening schools

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is encouraging Americans to volunteer to test COVID-19 vaccines.

Good Day FOX 4 talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci Monday morning. He said there are more than a dozen potential vaccines in development.

More: Coronavirus continued coverage

At least two of those vaccines are going into phase three of clinical trials soon and they’ll need to be tested on thousands of people.

Dr. Fauci said the hope is that there will be more than one successful vaccine.

He also had a message for those who do not think COVID-19 is a threat.

Advertisement

“There are growing numbers of instances of young otherwise healthy people who get into serious trouble from coronavirus disease. It’s not something to be taken lightly. That kind of an attitude is dangerous to yourself and dangerous to the community,” he said.

Dr. Fauci also made it clear that he has no financial connection to any vaccine companies.

As for reopening schools, he said communities should be guided by local infection rates.

Links:

coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org

nih.gov