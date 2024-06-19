UT Arlington professor Allan Saxe dies at 85: A look at the legacy he leaves behind

A beloved UT Arlington professor, Dr. Allan Saxe, has died at the age of 85.

The political scientist was a frequent guest on FOX 4’s airwaves and was also known for his philanthropic efforts across Arlington.

‘Allan Saxe’ is found all over Arlington. It’s a sign of the rich legacy the former political science professor leaves behind by being someone who did not just talk the talk.

Saxe helped make politics understandable to viewers and countless college students.

Dr. Victoria Farrar-Myers was a colleague of Saxe.

"He studied politics, talked about politics, but really showed people how to be civically engaged," she said.

While Saxe was a man of ordinary means, he made an extraordinary impact and put his money where his mouth was.

"He never drove the new car. He was humble in that sense," said Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton. "After his mother's passing, she left life insurance policy. He immediately began giving it all away."

Yelverton knew Saxe first as a student.

"There wasn't anyone at UTA who didn't know who Dr. Allan Saxe was and didn't want to take a class from him," he said.

Now as a city manager, Yelverton has seen firsthand how Saxe was committed to giving back.

From Lawn Levitt Pavilion in Arlington Park to the Arlington Life Shelter, Saxe gave generously to make the city where he lived and worked a better place.

"He did a $10,000 match to our community to raise additional funds for this unprecedented time of COVID, and we ended up raising $30,000 during that timeframe," said Arlington Life Shelter CEO Stephanie Melcher.

Saxe even helped Arlington's beloved Interlochen Christmas Lights continue after the city decided to cut funding for traffic control.

"He was flabbergasted and worked with the neighborhood association to have it be that year or two. The Allan Saxe Christmas Lights at Interlochen because he was paying the overtime for police. That was his gift to the community," Yelverton said.

"When I think of Arlington, Texas, I will always remember Saxe," Myers said. "Not because he is on every name or place, but because he is part of the fabric that makes Arlington so special."

In a statement, UT Arlington's president called Saxe one of their best-known and most beloved professors.