DPD names interim police chief to replace Eddie Garcia

The Brief Executive Assistant Police Chief Michael Igo will serve as the Dallas Police Department's next interim police chief. He has 33 years of experience with DPD. Chief Eddie Garcia is leaving on Nov. 1 to take a job as an assistant city manager in Austin.



An assistant chief within the Dallas Police Department will step up to temporarily replace outgoing Chief Eddie Garcia.

City officials announced on Friday that Dallas Police Executive Assistant Chief Michael Igo will take over as interim chief of police beginning next Friday.

He will work closely with Garcia before he leaves next month to take a new job as an assistant city manager in Austin.

Garcia will oversee public safety in Austin under his old boss in Dallas, T.C. Broadnax.

Igo has been with the Dallas Police Department for all 33 years of his law enforcement career.

"I am confident that Chief Igo will provide the Dallas Police Department with the continuity we need during this transition. His experience, trust within the community, and knowledge of the Department gives me the confidence that he is the right person at the right time for this assignment," said Interim Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert.

Tolbert said Igo already has proven leadership skills and has experience collaborating with other agencies and city leaders.