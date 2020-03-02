DPD: Five Dallas officers potentially exposed to coronavirus on Sunday

article

Five Dallas police officers were potentially exposed to the coronavirus after responding to a call on Sunday, the department said. But sources told FOX4 the man taken into custody wasn't exhibiting any symptoms.

“Per our contagious disease policy, all five officers that came in contact with the arrested person were notified of the potential exposure and advised not to return to work until further notice,” DPD said in a statement Monday evening.

Police said a man involved in an assault on Sunday morning potentially has COVID-19 or coronavirus. Officers responded to the call and, after being treated for injuries from the assault, he was put back into police custody and taken to jail. It was the jail staff that notified DPD about the potential coronavirus exposure.

Police sources told FOX4 the person who was arrested claimed he had coronavirus, so officers had to take him to be screened, even though the man was not showing symptoms. The five officers will be back at work on Tuesday, according to sources.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said county officials are aware of the report and the county is following all CDC guidelines.

The department said five police cruisers used by the officers during the day have been taken out of use and are being cleaned.